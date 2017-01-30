Monday, January 30, 2017
· Last Updated: 2 days ago
news
KDocs Will Be Screening Fresh Films this February
CFS Buys Anti-CFS Domain Names
Student Rights Centre Report Remains in Limbo
KSA to Release Campus Space Audit
culture
KSA Hosts Pub Night to Fight Fentanyl
KSA Hosts Lord of the Rings Marathon, Trivia
WOOW and KSA to Offer Free Self-Defence Classes
New Club Calls for “Compassionate” Eating Ethics
features
Canada’s Biggest Pipelines
Frustrations with the Canadian Federation of Students Remain Following Annual Meeting
Where to Study Abroad Next Year
What KPU Campus Would Best Survive a Zombie Apocalypse?
opinion
Don’t Make the Mistake of Underestimating Kevin O’Leary
From the Editors: The Runner needs you
Runner Run-Down: Don't Groan Over Your Student Loan
Why We Can’t See the Stars
Photos
