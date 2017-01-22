Sunday, January 22, 2017
· Last Updated: 2 days ago
News
Campus Life
Culture
Music
Film
Health & Lifestyle
Environment
Features
Podcasts
Run-Down
Opinions
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Comics
The Runner-Up
Kwintin Kronicles
About
Masthead
Contact
Get Involved
Why We Can’t See the Stars
Student Rights Centre Report Remains in Limbo
Canada’s Biggest Pipelines
WOOW and KSA to Offer Free Self-Defence Classes
Why We Can’t See the Stars
Student Rights Centre Report Remains in Limbo
Canada’s Biggest Pipelines
WOOW and KSA to Offer Free Self-Defence Classes
news
See More
Student Rights Centre Report Remains in Limbo
Student Rights Centre Report Remains in Limbo
KSA to Release Campus Space Audit
KPIRG Offices Broken Into
KPU to Pilot Remote-Science Labs Starting in January
culture
See More
WOOW and KSA to Offer Free Self-Defence Classes
WOOW and KSA to Offer Free Self-Defence Classes
New Club Calls for “Compassionate” Eating Ethics
Kate Bird’s New Book Provides a Glimpse into Vancouver’s Past
KFA and Pride Kwantlen Host Panel, Screening of The T Word, in Surrey
features
See More
Canada’s Biggest Pipelines
Canada’s Biggest Pipelines
Frustrations with the Canadian Federation of Students Remain Following Annual Meeting
Where to Study Abroad Next Year
What KPU Campus Would Best Survive a Zombie Apocalypse?
opinion
See More
Why We Can’t See the Stars
Why We Can’t See the Stars
Surrey’s Ban on E-Cigarettes in Public Places Raises Important Questions
Healthcare Privatization is Not the Answer
From the Editors: Trudeau’s political credit card is maxed out
Photos
See More